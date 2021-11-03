Details are emerging regarding a mixed-used building — to offer a brewery — planned for Wedgewood-Houston.
Cincinnati-based development company CIG (Capital Investment Group) Communities is eyeing property at 467 Chestnut St. for a primarily five-story structure (six in segments) with 151 for-lease residences and commercial spaces anchored by Braxton Brewing Co. The craft beer company operates locations in Cincinnati and in Covington, Newport and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.
According to a release, Braxton would occupy a minimum 4,500 square feet on the ground floor of the building and approximately 3,500 square feet on the rooftop, “providing two unique experiences for the neighborhood.”
The Post reported in July the bulk of the building would stand six stories (seven in segments).
Studio M will serve as architect, with Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas as civil engineer and Kiser + Vogrin Design (which has a presence in both Nashville and Franklin) as landscape architect.
Of note, CIG is aiming for green building certification.
The company continues to maintain a dialogue with South Nashville Action Partners (SNAP), a business and residents group that is active in Wedgewood-Houston.
“Our goal is to work through the community and planning process to ultimately create a project that will enhance what is already an incredible neighborhood in Wedgewood Houston,” Christian Dial, CIG Communities vice president of development, said in the release. “With Braxton Brewing Company, we’re adding a new-to-Tennessee brewery that prides itself in being a community incubator that allows for coworking, classes and creative programming.”
Building amenities are expected to include coworking spaces, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a second-floor amenity space. In addition, a bike repair station and electric car charging stations will be offered. All parking on the site will be within the building's structured garage.
CIG, which has the property under contract, is considering making a percentage of the residential units “affordable” if the project materializes.
The building will rise on a parcel with a nondescript structure home to various businesses. The property sits next to the building home to United Record Pressing (which would not be part of the project).
The project would unfold within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17. Sledge declined to comment.
Established in 1984 and privately held, Capital Investment Group has undertaken projects with a collective approximately 1.5 million square feet, including 1,200 residential units and 60,000 square feet of retail space, according to the company website. The buildings are located in Kentucky, Ohio and Florida.
CIG specializes in the acquisition and repositioning of rental properties, adaptive reuse of existing facilities, and apartment and condominium development. It currently has more that 1 million square feet of residential space and 16,205 square feet of retail space under development in multiple buildings.
Braxton Brewing, which was founded in Covington in 2015, began distribution to Nashville in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.