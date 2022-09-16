Local real estate investor and developer Shawn Bailes has sold three North Nashville properties for $2 million — about five times the figure he paid for them roughly 10 years ago.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds, the new owner of the Buena Vista Heights properties is an LLC, a member of which is local real estate agent Joséphine Saffert.

