Local real estate investor and developer Shawn Bailes has sold three North Nashville properties for $2 million — about five times the figure he paid for them roughly 10 years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds, the new owner of the Buena Vista Heights properties is an LLC, a member of which is local real estate agent Joséphine Saffert.
Located near MetroCenter, the properties offer addresses of 2418, 2420 and 2424 14th Ave. N. The commercial building at 2424 14th seemingly once housed an industrial business.
Via two LLCs, Bailes paid $384,000 for the properties in two transactions, one if 2012 and the other in 2014, Metro records show.
Saffert could not be reached for comment regarding her plans for the property.
Allen Huggins with WH Properties brokered the deal for Bailes, according to a source.
Bailes is perhaps best known for his 83 Freight in Wedgewood-Houston. He sold that apartment development, derived from former shipping containers, for $11.2 million in 2020 (read here).
