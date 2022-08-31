Nashville-based real estate developer and investor Lee Zoller has paid $1.3 million for industrial property located west of The Nations and near John C. Tune Airport.
The property, with an address of 7008 Westbelt Drive, previously accommodated an auto emissions testing facility and is now empty.
According to Metro records, the seller was Trilen LLC, which is affiliated with East Granby, Connecticut-based Opus Inspection Inc. The LLC paid $3.8 million for the 1.13-acre West Nashville property (and nine other properties) in 2007, Metro records show.
Relatedly, Opus in July sold for $2.95 million its Melrose-area auto emissions testing facility to local investors Mary Margaret Bourbeau and Frank Crowell III (read here).
Zoller in May paid $18.1 million for Wedgewood-Houston’s Track One building (read here) and is underway with a residential project on West End Avenue (read here).
Billy Lyell and Melissa Liles, brokers with the local office of Toronto-based Avison Young, represented Zoller. Brandon Hoop, a principal with Brentwood-based NAI Nashville Stanton Group, represented Trilen.
Zoller declined comment regarding his future plans for the property.
