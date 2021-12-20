Nashville-based development company The Mainland Companies has paid about $1.27 million for a Melrose-area property that sits near Publix — 11 times the figure for which it sold in 2004.
The address of the 0.22-acre parcel, which offers no building, is 2207 Eighth Ave. S.
The seller was a general partnership seemingly affiliated with the owners of Belle Meade Cleaners. The GP paid $845,000 for the property in December 2019, according to Metro records. For context, the seller in that deal of two years ago paid $245,000 for the property in 2012.
The property sits next to two buildings (located at 2211 and 2213 Eighth Ave. S.), one home to Berry Hill Animal Hospital and the other accommodating Thai restaurant The Smiling Elephant. The Publix building is located next to the latter.
Of note, four-story condominium building The Lofts on Eighth is located to the immediate north of the just-purchased parcel.
The specific sales price is $1,277,000, rendering the deal the equivalent of about $133 per square foot.
At one time, a small building home to vintage clothing, furniture and home décor shop Boomerang sat on the just-sold site. Kimmy Wix, who owned that business, paid $115,000 for the property in 2004.
Ken Larish, Mainland CEO, could not be reached for comment regarding whether Mainland is hoping to acquire the aforementioned properties at 2211 and 2213 Eighth Ave. S. so as to redevelop.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
