Cypress Real Estate Advisors and social services organization Urban League of Middle Tennessee have announced a community benefits agreement related to CREA’s planned 1,150-unit mixed-use project in East Nashville.
The project, which includes the site of the RiverChase Apartments, would include 225 units of affordable housing under the deal, according to a release.
Also, CREA is agreeing to expand a walkable green space in the new development, improve the development’s bicycle streetscape and spend approximately $2.5 million on public infrastructure upgrades. The McFerrin Park Neighborhood Association will receive a $40,000 donation and an additional $100,000 for traffic calming.
“We are thrilled to work with the Urban League and build a partnership that will provide a model for how private residential developers can bring substantial solutions to Nashville’s affordability crisis," CREA Principal Victor Young said in the release. “The Urban League is a mission-oriented organization with a long history of advancing positive change in Nashville. They’ve been a proactive partner in establishing a community benefits agreement that both betters the community and brings greater affordability to the city.”
According to Clifton Harris, president of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, the partnership with CREA will help residents at 30-120 percent of area median income who are looking for housing.
“This partnership will do two things: empower communities and change lives,” he said.
Some former RiverChase residents who qualify for the “legacy residents” initiative will be allowed to move back into the development site after construction is completed, the two organizations said.
CREA has committed to providing RiverChase residents with up to $2,200 in relocation assistance.
The agreement with Urban League surfaced after CREA and multiple nonprofit organizations including The Equity Alliance, Stand Up Nashville and Nashville Organized for Action and Hope reached an “impasse” on negotiations regarding a proposed CBA agreement in June.
According to Kay Bowers of NOAH, the impasse occurred after CREA and the nonprofit organizations involved failed to agree on what the project’s affordable housing component should look like, including what metrics would be used to determine resident qualifications and how the units would be incorporated with the rest of the development.
“So many of our workers, people that we depend on in this city, are consistently on the edge and at risk of being pushed out as others have been because of their cost of housing using so much of their monthly income, and they can't make ends meet,” Bowers said.
Stand Up Nashville criticized the announcement in a statement.
"Stand Up Nashville was frozen out of negotiations for a Community Benefits Agreement weeks ago by a developer that wanted a press release, not an actual agreement that benefited the people of Nashville," the group said. "Developer CREA is capitalizing on The Urban League's lack of exposure to the project in order to put a positive face on the deal. That’s not fair to The Urban League, and it’s definitely not fair to the people of Nashville, who are suffering under the weight of the housing crisis."
The organization said that residents should expect a similar "rosy, misleading deal" from the Titans, who are working with the city on building a new stadium near the RiverChase development.
