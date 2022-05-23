A mixed-use project to be anchored by a Publix grocery store and eyed for Sylvan Heights in West Nashville remains on target, with the prospective developer now having the site under contract.
To be located within a block that includes the address of 3900 Charlotte Ave., the future building would include about 300 apartments and approximately 46,000 square feet of retail. L&L Market sits across 39th Avenue North from the site.
CHM Development, which operates offices in Nashville and Knoxville, seeks to redevelop the Sylvan Heights site and has it under contract with three different owners. Of note, the company developed a Melrose property fronting Eighth Avenue South with a building housing a Publix.
Multiple sources told the Post the closing is not expected until 2023, in part because a rezoning is needed.
The Post initially reported the would-be project in May 2021 (read here).
CHM has enlisted architect STG Design, which operates offices in Austin and Nashville.
Wife and husband Zary Rahimi and Mohammad Rahimi own 14 of 16 parcels that are located within the footprint of the site CHM seeks for its project. Adam Klenk, managing director with the local office of Capstone Companies, and Nashville’s Ragan family own the other two parcels.
Home to various nondescript buildings, the footprint is bordered by Alabama Avenue on the north, 39th Avenue on the east, Charlotte Avenue on the south and 40th Avenue on the west. Southern Roofing of Tennessee, among other businesses, operates at the site.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24. Murphy supports the project.
Nearby, Charlotte-based Terwilliger Pappas has scrapped an effort to undertake a mixed-use building next to L&L Market (read here).
