The Mainland Companies has paid $3 million for a Melrose-area property that sits near Publix, a deal that comes as the Nashville-based development company also acquired an adjacent property for about $1.27 million.
The address of the just-sold property, which offers a building home to Berry Hill Animal Hospital on 0.48 acres, is 2211 Eighth Ave. S.
The sellers were Dr. Michele Williams and Michael Lutz, who paid $759,000 for the property in 2004, Metro records show. Of note, Williams sold Berry Hill Animal Hospital earlier this year to Dr. Erin Kirkpatrick. Williams has practiced at the animal clinic for 33 years.
Barry Smith, president of Nashville-based Eakin Partners, represented Williams and Lutz.
Kirkpatrick told the Post the animal wellness clinic will operate at the site for another three to four weeks and will then move to a new space nearby at 2016 Eighth Ave. S. in mid-January.
As noted, Mainland also recently bought a 0.22-acre parcel, which offers no building, at 2207 Eighth Ave. S. The $1.27 million price is 11 times the figure for which that property sold in 2004 (read here).
Sources said Mainland will not attempt to buy the property at 2213 Eighth Ave. S., which offers a building home to Thai restaurant The Smiling Elephant. The Publix building is located next to that property. Four-story condominium building The Lofts on Eighth is located to the immediate north of Mainland’s two just-purchased parcels.
The $3 million deal is the equivalent of about $143 per square foot. The deal for the 2207 Eighth Ave. S. property is the equivalent of about $133 per square foot.
Ken Larish, Mainland CEO, could not be reached for comment regarding Mainland’s plan for the two properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.