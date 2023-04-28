Details are emerging related to a mixed-use development planned for some East Nashville industrial property located along the Cumberland River.
The 15.5-acre property offers a main address of 1400 Davidson St. Other addresses include 690, 1106 and 1130 Davidson St. The properties sandwich a property, located at 1200 Davidson St. and owned by local real estate investor Jim Crossman.
Various limited partnerships, which comprise Nashville’s CA South and Belpointe, a Greenwich, Conn.-based private equity investment firm and public real estate investment trust, own the properties and seek to undertake their redevelopment. The partnerships paid a collective approximately $39 million for the multiple properties (read here).
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, CA South is seeking a specific plan rezoning that, if approved, would allow for a project with multiple buildings offering hotel, office, retail, restaurant and/or residential spaces.
The document notes the future buildings could stand up to 20 stories on the site’s western segment (closest to downtown) and no more than eight floors at the property’s eastern component (and near Shelby Park).
The architect is Nashville’s Gresham Smith. Also participating are the local office of Maryland-based KCI Technologies (traffic engineering), Thomas & Hutton (civil engineer), Seattle-based GGN (land planning) and Bradley (legal).
A June 8 Metro Planning Commission, at which will be sought a specific plan rezoning, is scheduled.
Meg Epstein, CA South founder and CEO, declined to comment.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers' District 6.
Withers told the Post the project could be "transformational."
"A few years ago I rezoned some of these parcels from industrial to mixed-use zoning (MUG-A) in order to limit further industrial uses of these sites and to test the market for mixed use redevelopment of the Davidson Street corridor," he said. "The 690 and 1160 Davidson parcels sold relatively quickly. Since then I have been working with interested parties to explore expanding these mixed-use zoning prospects further east to create a continuous riverfront redevelopment that someday could reach Shelby Park.
Withers began working with the Shelby Hills Neighborhood Association in late January to gather ideas and feedback about the sites. He then held a Davidson Street Riverfront Design Ideas Open House series throughout February and March at various locations. At the end of March, Withers presented a public overview of the community feedback results with a follow-up meeting recently helf with the Shelby Hills Neighborhood Association.
"I have enjoyed working with CA South and the design team, which has brought an extraordinary amount of technical expertise and creativity to designs for this project," he said.
Withers said his goal is to bring a high volume of residential density — possibly 1,000 units or more — to the Davidson Street riverfront with ground-floor retail and restaurant uses and open spaces that are gathering places for the Shelby Hills and Cayce Place neighborhoods.
"We also hope to set the stage for a natural and riparian riverfront greenway area that would be privately maintained but open to the public," he said.
Withers said the CA South project would be constructed in phases.