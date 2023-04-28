Details are emerging related to a mixed-use development planned for some East Nashville industrial property located along the Cumberland River.

The 15.5-acre property offers a main address of 1400 Davidson St. Other addresses include 690, 1106 and 1130 Davidson St. The properties sandwich a property, located at 1200 Davidson St. and owned by local real estate investor Jim Crossman.

