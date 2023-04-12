Design updates seemingly have been made and a Metro Planning Commission meeting scheduled related to a high-rise residential project planned for a small parcel located adjacent to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus building.

Nashville development company Giarratana seeks the 250-unit tower for a 0.21-acre site at 901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. According to a document filed with Metro, the company will go before the city’s planning commission on May 25 to request concept plan approval.

