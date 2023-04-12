Design updates seemingly have been made and a Metro Planning Commission meeting scheduled related to a high-rise residential project planned for a small parcel located adjacent to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus building.
Nashville development company Giarratana seeks the 250-unit tower for a 0.21-acre site at 901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. According to a document filed with Metro, the company will go before the city’s planning commission on May 25 to request concept plan approval.
The effort comes as Giarratana recently filed with Metro a request for water and sewer capacity, enlisting Nashville-based engineering and land-planning firm Barge Design Solutions (read here).
The latest document notes the 33-story tower will offer 186 one-bedroom units and 64 two-bedroom units, with 100 of the residences expected to offer below-market rental rates. In addition, the mixed-income high-rise will feature 3,915 square feet of general office space (seemingly related to the future building's management) and no parking garage.
The document shows the future tower's smallest unit (one-bedroom, one-bath) at 571 square feet and the largest residence (two-bedroom, two-bath) at 914 square feet. A rooftop pool, fitness center and lounge are included.
New images show various ground-level perspectives and the tower with an updated exterior design compared to that of the previous iteration. The building as now proposed will rise 370 feet, as opposed to the previously designed 355 feet.
Chicago-based Goettsch Partners is the architect.
Giarratana President Tony Giarratana could not be reached for comment and has previously declined to note when excavation for the project will start, as the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee will need to review the plan related to three floors of bonus height to be sought. A small modernist commercial building that previously sat on the site was razed in January.
An LLC affiliated with Giarratana paid $4,925,000 for the property in August 2022. The company (the development team also includes Morgan Stengel, Jacob Chapman and Chari Lewis) will utilize Mayor John Cooper’s mixed-income housing PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program — the first such project to unfold in the city’s urban core to do so.
As the Post reported in August 2022, and according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Giarratana landed a $5 million loan from McMinnville's First National Bank of Middle Tennessee.
Near the King Boulevard site and on Church Street, Giarratana continues construction on residential towers Alcove (topped) and Prime (on about floor 16) and is now fully underway at the downtown YMCA property with a 60-story 750-foot residential skyscraper to offer 500 condominium units (read here).
Giarratana has been developing on Church Street since unveiling mixed-use high-rise building The Cumberland in 2000. The company operates its offices on the street, with its work also having included Bennie Dillon (an adaptive reuse project), mixed-use tower Viridian and 505, a 45-floor skyscraper that opened in 2018 and, at 535 feet, ranks behind only Four Seasons Residences among the state's buildings with the highest occupiable floor.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.