The Nashville area recorded 3,533 home closings in June — a 17 percent decrease from the 4,257 figure of the same month in 2022 — and a continuation of median price drops.
In May, for comparison, the Nashville area saw a 13 percent decrease in year-over-year home sales, as interest rates on most 30-year fixed-rate mortgages remain above 7 percent.
According to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors, there were 2,894 sales pending at the end of June, compared to 3,245 pending sales at this time last year. In June 2019, before the pandemic, there were 3,645 sales pending.
Similarly, median prices no longer are increasing year-over-year. The median price for a single-family home in June was $474,900. For a condominium, the median price was $330,000. The figures compare with the June 2022 median residential and condominium prices of $495,070 and $348,150, respectively.
The average number of days on the market for a single-family home in June was 41, as properties continue to move more quickly than in recent months. This compares to a May figure of 48, an April number of 53 and a March mark of 54. Prior to mid-2022, the monthly days-on-the-market numbers consistently had been in the high 20s.
Inventory at the end of June was 9,594, up 30 percent from the 7,370 active listings reported in June 2022. In June 2019, when homes sold more quickly after being placed on the market, inventory was 11,610. GNR reports there was 3.5 months of available inventory at June’s end.
Data for the second quarter showed 9,722 closings, a 19 percent decrease from the 12,057 closings during the Q2 2022. There were 11,823 closings reported during the second quarter of 2019.
“Interest rates continue to drive the greater Nashville housing market for both buyers and sellers,” Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president, said in the release. “This has made condo sales continue to be strong as buyers flock to that [housing product] due to its affordability.”
The GNR data was collected from Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.