Daniel Meigs

The Nashville area recorded 3,533 home closings in June — a 17 percent decrease from the 4,257 figure of the same month in 2022 — and a continuation of median price drops.

In May, for comparison, the Nashville area saw a 13 percent decrease in year-over-year home sales, as interest rates on most 30-year fixed-rate mortgages remain above 7 percent.