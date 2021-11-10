Until Davidson County has more homes available for sale, the housing market will look unusually strong in what used to be the slow part of the year, according to Greater Nashville Realtors president-elect Steve Jolly.
In October, the median home sales price in Davidson County jumped up $20,000 from September. That 5-percent increase ended a months-long stretch where housing activity slowed from its frenzied pace and high prices boxed out some buyers.
A late-summer dip in mortgage rates and the continued inbound migration to Nashville spurred this seasonally atypical uptick, according to Jolly. Sales were especially robust at the high end of the market.
Even the pace of price growth grew. The median sales price rose by nearly 18 percent in October from the year prior, according to statistics from Greater Nashville Realtors. That compares to a 15-percent year-over-year increase in September.
Real estate agents might be even busier if there were more houses to sell, according to Jolly. In October, there was a 1.5-month supply of homes on the market. That compares with an average supply of 2.8 months in 2019.
Building activity has increased marginally, but home builders are still facing material delays and labor shortages. Residential permits, which can be a bellwether for future home construction, rose by 2 percent in Davidson County month over month, according to a spokesperson from the Middle Tennessee Home Builders Association.
Purchase mortgage applications in Tennessee rose 8 percent from September, per the Mortgage Bankers Association, which would also suggest that home sales could continue to rise in the coming months.
Zillow’s decision to abandon its home flipping business this month will have little-to-no impact on sale prices, according to Jolly, who said the company accounted for “maybe 1 percent” of all transactions in Davidson County over the past 12 months.
“This autumn season looks to be one of the best autumn home-sale seasons in 15 years,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, in a report.
