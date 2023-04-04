A Texas real estate company that has undertaken multiple purchases in Berry Hill has finalized its most recent deal in the Davidson County satellite city.
An LLC affiliated with Dallas-based Xebec now owns property located at 2809 Columbine Place, having paid $1.4 million for it, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The sellers in the most recent transaction were three family members, information about whom the Post was unable to determine.
The property offers a building accommodating accounting firm Burkhalter & Associates, with the company's future status in the building unclear.
The deal follows Xebec’s having spent in December 2022 $1.1 million for a property at 2810 Columbine Place (read here).
In July of last year, Xebec paid $1 million for a property located at 2802 Columbine Place. Also during that month, the company paid a collective $3.3 million for a trio of properties at 2803-05-07 Columbine Place, Metro records show.
Those deals followed Xebec’s in May having paid $2 million for two properties: one home to Manuel American Designs at 2804 Columbine Place and the other at 503 E. Iris Drive.
It is unclear if Xebec (pronounced “ZEE-beck”) owns more than the eight Berry Hill properties. The company focuses on industrial real estate, with its officials unavailable for comment regarding the continued assembling of the commercial properties.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.