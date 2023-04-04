A Texas real estate company that has undertaken multiple purchases in Berry Hill has finalized its most recent deal in the Davidson County satellite city.

An LLC affiliated with Dallas-based Xebec now owns property located at 2809 Columbine Place, having paid $1.4 million for it, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

2809

2809 Columbine Place

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.