A 24-story mixed-tower with a distinctive exterior design is being proposed for a SoBro site located near multiple hotels.
Washington, D.C.-based Douglas Development Corp. seeks to undertake the project at 522-532 Fourth Ave. S. and on a collective 0.78 acres. The high-rise, as planned and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, would offer up to six retail spaces and 525 apartments. A 276-space structured garage is part of the proposal.
Douglas Development acquired two of the site’s parcels for $7 million in December 2021 in a transaction that was the equivalent of about $18.4 million an acre and roughly $423 per foot, two of the highest such marks for Nashville at the time. The company already owned the 532 Fourth Ave. S. parcel, having paid $4,525,000 for that property in December 2020.
The site is bordered by an alley on the north, Fourth Avenue on the west, Lea Avenue on the south and an alley on the east and is located no more than two blocks in any direction from 10-plus hotels.
The document notes Baltimore-based Fillat + Architecture is designing the tower. Founded in 1992 and seemingly having never designed a Nashville building, Fillat offers a portfolio with no fewer than 10 structures of 10 floors or more. The company has developed sites in multiple cities (primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic) with hotel, office and residential buildings. A particular focus has been on Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
As currently zoned, the site will allow for an eight-story building, with three floors of bonus height. Douglas Development is seeking the three stories of bonus height plus an additional 13 floors of bonus height, which it would achieve via architectural work that incorporates LEED, public open space, underground garage and "exceptional design" as defined by Metro Planning.
If constructed as planned, the as-yet-unnamed tower would rise about 260 feet, roughly half the height of mixed-used tower 505 (located at Church Street and Rep. John Lewis Way).
The document notes 150 studio apartments, 314 one-bedroom units and 61 two-bedroom residences. The building is designed to offer a swimming pool and a dog park.
In addition to Fillat, Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions (engineering and land-planning) will participate.
The Post could not determine if a Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee hearing date has been finalized.
No fewer than 10 major announced projects are either underway or are being eyed for downtown’s general SoBro/Rutledge Hill/Pie Town/Rolling Mill Hill area. The projects include a 600-foot condominium tower from Giarratana, Paseo South Gulch from SomeraRoad, a Ritz-Carlton hotel project, two three-tower developments (one each from The Congress Group and Centrum), Ray Hensler/Stiles' mixed-used project Peabody Commons and a tilted office tower from Lincoln Property, among others.
