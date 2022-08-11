A 24-story mixed-tower with a distinctive exterior design is being proposed for a SoBro site located near multiple hotels.

Washington, D.C.-based Douglas Development Corp. seeks to undertake the project at 522-532 Fourth Ave. S. and on a collective 0.78 acres. The high-rise, as planned and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, would offer up to six retail spaces and 525 apartments. A 276-space structured garage is part of the proposal.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.