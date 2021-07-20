Local development firm Cumberland Advisors and its joint venture partner Nicol Investment Co. last week broke ground on the Enclave at Providence Apartments in Mt. Juliet. The 296-unit apartment community is located close to Interstate 40 and Central Pike and, as part of the project, the Cumberland Advisors team is helping extend Providence Parkway to Central Pike.
Speakers at the event were Cumberland Advisors owner Mike Murphy, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, and Mark Hinesley, president of the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce.
Photos by Jason Bihler Photography
