A new image has been released and a February construction start is slated for a MetroCenter hotel.
To be located at 261 French Landing Drive, the future Residence Inn by Marriott will offer 114 rooms with two 2,500-square-foot meeting spaces The project will include a 4,000-square foot restaurant, which will be one of MetroCenter only sit-down restaurants, to be housed in a separate building.
Via an LLC, Hermitage-based Imagine Hospitality owns the 3.06-acre property, having paid $3,025,000 million for it in August 2019, Metro records show.
Designed by Atlanta-based Elevate Architecture Studio, the hotel building will stand six floors. Chattanooga-based Brooker Construction Group is the general contractor.
The property sits adjacent to buildings home to a Candlewood Suites hotel, StagePost Studios, United Way and Comcast.
Imagine owns the MetroCenter Fairfield Inn and is seeing construction completed on a Home 2 Suites (Biscan is the GC for that project).
Kal Patel, Imagine Hospitality president, said a cost to undertake the Residence Inn is not being closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.