Clark Construction Group is expanding its eight-month training program for minority, women and veteran small construction business owners to Nashville.
The Nashville program kicked off on Oct. 20 and will run on Thursday nights for the next eight months. The construction company has run similar training programs in cities around the country since 2006.
Javid Aboutorabi, business development manager at Clark, told the Post the initiative will provide diverse business owners with training in the style of an executive MBA program.