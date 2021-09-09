Mt. Juliet-based construction consultancy Connico Inc. announced Thursday Rose Gowder has been named president.
Gowder, the daughter of the company’s late founder, Connie Gowder, will oversee day-to-day operations and management, including planning, accounting, financing, legalities, licensing and quality control. She will also help maintain client relationships and ensure project success.
Gowder earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee. Following graduation, she served as an architectural associate at Studio Four, a design firm based in Knoxville.
“Rose has been on Connico job sites since she was a child and has grown up watching the hard work of her late mother as she grew Connico into a leading, national construction consultancy,” David Hunley, company co-owner and vice president, said in the release. “As a DBE/WBE (disadvantaged business enterprise and woman-owned business enterprise), we are excited to have another strong female leader at the helm of the company. And we know Rose will continue building on Connie’s incredible legacy.”
Connico provides construction consultancy services in the aviation, civil, transportation, institutional, commercial, military and industrial markets. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, the company has established offices in Atlanta and Cincinnati and is DBE/WBE certified in 46 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.