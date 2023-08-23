cooper biz alert.jpeg
Photo: Office of Mayor John Cooper

Community leaders with The Village, a group that brings local community organizations together, on Wednesday discussed the potential effectiveness of an economic development study called Prosper Nashville and commissioned by outgoing Mayor John Cooper’s office.

LaTanya Channel, the mayor’s director of economic growth and small business development, and Kia Jarmon, a consultant for the project, explained that the goal of Prosper Nashville is to come up with an action plan for inclusive economic development.

