Community leaders with The Village, a group that brings local community organizations together, on Wednesday discussed the potential effectiveness of an economic development study called Prosper Nashville and commissioned by outgoing Mayor John Cooper’s office.
LaTanya Channel, the mayor’s director of economic growth and small business development, and Kia Jarmon, a consultant for the project, explained that the goal of Prosper Nashville is to come up with an action plan for inclusive economic development.
“This particular effort is three primary pillars: listening to voices of diverse communities, diagnosing the challenges that are still before us and recommending specific actions,” Channel said.
She explained that there are about 50 people serving on action committees focused on neighborhoods, economic competitors, small business innovation and jobs. A public community meeting to discuss Prosper Nashville will be held Thursday at Hadley Park at 5:30 p.m.
With a mayoral election on the horizon, community members who attended The Village’s meeting were curious if and how the plan would be carried out in a new administration. Channel told them that, no matter who is elected to be mayor, the report will get done.
“I don't know if I'm going to be in the next administration or not, but this will continue regardless of whether I'm sitting in this seat or not,” Channel said. “Regardless of what role I will be in after Sept.14, I will — whether I'm a member of the community, another organization or still in the mayor's office or wherever may be — I'm still going to be asking questions to make sure this effort moves forward.”
Currently, the goal is for that plan to be issued in November after additional community input is collected.
“I don't like wasting my time and I definitely don't like wasting the time of the community, especially for something that's so important,” Channel said. “Every single candidate that ran said, ‘Hey, you know, we need our Nashville back.’ … But the question is how? And so the purpose of this report, once it gets issued, is the how and the action items that actually have to be taken.”
There remains some uncertainty about whether the study will continue: “This will or won't happen depending on who you put in office,” Jarmon said.
But, she added that leaders from groups that participate in The Village’s meetings are the kind of people who can help move the project along no matter the outcome of the election.
“What I want to encourage you all to think about, as a group here, but also externally is understanding a government's role, what they can and cannot do,” Jarmon said. “And so we have to understand what we can and cannot do within a government process, which means we need individuals like you all in organizations like you represent to hold this accountable.”