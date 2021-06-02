A commercial property located in The Nations has sold for $2 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 1110 48th Ave. N., the 1.03-acre property offers a large building home to Welcome to 1979, a retro, all-analog recording studio. Wife and husband Yoli Mara and Chris Mara established the business in 2008 and also operate their Mara Machines (an analog tape machine restoration company) from the building.
The seller was an LLC for which Benjamin Mitchell serves as a member. The LLC paid $360,000 for the property in 2009, according to Metro records.
The new owner is Baba O Land Co. GP, which shares an address with Nashville business owner Christian Svendsen, who operates screen printing company Relay Productions from the building. Svendsen could not be reached for comment.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Near the site are multiple properties for which redevelopment is either underway or planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.