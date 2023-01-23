Commercial furniture and interior design services company Synergy is preparing to move from Pie Town to Music Row.
The company, which specializes in office, health care, education and hospitality furniture, will take a first-floor space at 1030 Music Row. A permit, valued at about $507,000, has been issued to allow the build-out of the space. Nashville-based Harvest Construction Co. is handling the work.
The looming move will come as an LLC seemingly affiliated with Synergy (which bills itself as “Synergy, A Henricksen Company”) seeks to sell the downtown property from which it operates. As the Post reported in May 2022, the seven-parcel 2.2-acre Pie Town property could command upwards of $40 million.
Located near the Division Street viaduct and hugging the inner-interstate loop, the property offers an address of 800 Sixth Ave. S. and is home to two buildings housing Synergy and other businesses. It partly faces Division Street and is loosely located within SoBro.
The LLC affiliated with Synergy paid $3,465,000 for the property in 2014, Metro records show, with the company operating from the main building on the site. The local office of national staffing services company Wonolo also seemingly is housed in that building.
The Nashville office of Irvine, California-based Panattoni Development Company developed and owns 1030 Music Row, which is billed as Nashville’s first boutique office building constructed with a mass timber frame. The Class A, 112,292 square-foot structure is located at 1030 16th Ave. S., one block to the west of Edgehill Village.
In a release, Synergy said 1030 Music Row’s distinctive and elegant form will complement the company’s consultative approach to high-end furniture and interior design.
“We are thrilled to be moving to the heart of Nashville on Music Row,” Synergy General Manager Michael Moore said in the release. “As the city continues to grow, it’s important for us to be in the middle of the excitement. 1030 is surrounded by new development, and we couldn’t be more excited to go into this space.”
Moore could not be reached for comment regarding a move date and if Synergy — which also has offices in Chattanooga and Knoxville — has its Pie Town property under contract (read here).
Dan Bauchiero, a broker with the local office of Orlando-based Foundry Commercial, is handling for the Synergy-related LLC the marketing and sale of the Pie Town property.
Across Sixth Avenue sits a property on which Boca Raton, Florida-based development company Mill Creek Residential is planning a major project.
JLL’s Bo Tyler represented Synergy in the lease transaction involving 1030 Music Row, with JLL’s Sarah Pettigrew having represented Panattoni.
