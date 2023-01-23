1030-16th-Ave-S-Nashville-TN-Building-Photo-1-LargeHighDefinition.jpg

1030 Music Row

 Courtesy of Panattoni, JLL

Commercial furniture and interior design services company Synergy is preparing to move from Pie Town to Music Row.

The company, which specializes in office, health care, education and hospitality furniture, will take a first-floor space at 1030 Music Row. A permit, valued at about $507,000, has been issued to allow the build-out of the space. Nashville-based Harvest Construction Co. is handling the work.

800.png

800 Sixth Ave. S.

