Two Cleveland Park commercial buildings located near East Nashville Beer Works have been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
With an address of 1523 Jones Ave., a one-story modernist buildings sits on 0.87 acres and offers about 11,240 square feet. It was constructed in 1962 and updated in 2014, according to marketing materials.
Collier Roofing Co. operates from the building, with the Collier family also owning the property. The family acquired the property in 2012 for $150,000, Metro records show.
Similarly, the Collier family also owns 1531 Jones Ave. That 0.26-acre parcel offers a 3,945-square-foot building, which formerly housed a small grocery store. Built in 1955, the building is now used as a warehouse.
Mixed-use zoning currently in place allows for the buildings to offer markets, restaurants and/or soft goods retail shops.
The Colliers have enlisted Beau Beach with Beachwood Commercial Real Estate Brokerage to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The aforementioned East Nashville Beer Works brewery and taproom operate nearby at 320 E. Trinity Lane.
