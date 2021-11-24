A church-like building located near Donelson and used for private events and celebrity activities has sold for $1.3 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of The Chapel — at which the late Johnny Cash and Taylor Swift, among others, have conducted photo and video shoots — is Nashville Breast Implants LLC. That entity is related to Mt. Juliet-based plastic surgeon Dr. Alton Ingram.
The seller of the property, located at 2415 Atrium Way and opened in 1991, was Bridal Path Wedding Chapels Inc., which paid $100,000 for it in 1991, according to Metro records. The church-esque building was constructed after that acquisition and has, over the years, accommodated weddings, special events, religious services and photo/video work via a business called The Chapel. It can accommodate 125 event attendees.
The specialty building sits on about 1.2 acres and is considered a landmark of sorts by some local long-timers given its usage by celebrities and its visibility from Briley Parkway near Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.
The late Wynema "Woman of the Brave Heart" Jane Dorris Billingsley owned the property via the aforementioned Bridal Path Wedding Chapels. Billingsley, who was known by many within the city's music industry, died last year at age 75.
Other celebrities and musicians who have used The Chapel space for photo and video shoots include, according to marketing materials, Sheryl Crow, Ben Folds, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Waylon Jennings and Martina McBride.
Beau Beach, owner of Nashville-based Beachwood Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, represented the seller. The buyer did not use a broker, according to a source.
The sale also includes a non-contiguous parcel of .33 acres located at 2355 Atrium Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.