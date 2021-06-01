Chicago-based development company Leftbank Holdings has paid $5.5 million for the Nashville Tent and Awning site near Marathon Village and at which it plans a two-building project.
As the Post previously reported, Leftbank Holdings will undertake the development on the 2.1-acre site at 1301 Herman St. with one building of up to five stories and the other with up to seven. The project will have a collective 445 residential units and some retail space.
Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio will serve as architect.
The taller of the two buildings would sit on the south side of Herman (1301), with the shorter structure to be constructed on the north side of the street at 907 12th Ave. N. Leftbank will go before the Metro Planning Commission this month to seek site plan approval.
Nashville Tent and Awning paid $387,500 for the properties in late 1985, according to Metro records. The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record Leftbank's transaction. But according to a source who asked to go unnamed, John Toomey, affiliate broker with Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, facilitated the transaction for the two parties.
Last September, the Post reported Leftbank Holdings paid about $4.69 million for the site on which the proposed Lofts at Marathon will rise at 806 16th Ave. N. (once home to Atomic Recycling), according to Davidson County Register of Deeds records.
That project will include one five-story building with 375 residential units. Leftbank will partner with Atlanta-based Rangewater on the project, according to a source. No rendering has been released and an early-2022 start is eyed. Of note, Nashville-based developer Steve Armistead is a minority partner in the 806 16th project (read more here).
Similarly, Leftbank, in a joint venture with New York-based Related Companies and Alpha Capital Partners of Pittsburgh, is under construction on a 300-unit apartment building at 1501 Herman (read here).
Leftbank co-principals Ben Kriger and Chris Lefkovitz could not be reached for comment.
Other developers also are active in the area near Marathon Village. SR Residential is planning Union Brick with addresses of both 801 12th Ave. N. and 800 14th Ave. N. It will offer 379 apartment units (of which 24 will be live-work residences), 4,000 square feet of retail space and 10 townhomes (read here).
In addition, Nashville-based M Cubed Developments I planning a project at 804 14th Ave. N. and tentatively called 14th Avenue Lofts (read here). The four-story building will offer 72 residential units and a retail/restaurant space. It will include a clubhouse, a fitness facility and a swimming pool. M Cubed acquired the property from Leftbank.
