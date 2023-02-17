A Chicago-based development company has paid a collective $12,854,500 in two transactions involving South Nashville properties near Fairgrounds Nashville, seemingly representing its initial foray into the local market.

According to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, Core Spaces now owns adjacent Tech Hill properties at 510 Interstate Blvd. S. and 341 Herron Drive.

Tech Hill

510 Interstate Blvd. S. as seen in 2022

