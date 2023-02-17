A Chicago-based development company has paid a collective $12,854,500 in two transactions involving South Nashville properties near Fairgrounds Nashville, seemingly representing its initial foray into the local market.
The sellers were local real estate investor Nick Spiva (510 Interstate Blvd. S. for $4.7 million) and CVE Inc. (341 Herron Drive for $8,154,500), led by Nashville Machine Company President Donald Orr.
As the Post reported in May 2021, and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, a mixed-use building to offer 220 residential units and almost 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space has been planned for the site. The planning commission that year approved a rezoning to mixed-use from industrial. It is unclear if this is the project Core Spaces plans, as company officials could not be reached for comment.
The two-acre parcel Spiva sold apparently includes three buildings (one of which accommodates Sweeping Corp. of America). It is unclear if buildings still sit on the property Orr sold.
According to its website, Core Spaces has developed sites in Atlanta, Dallas, Minneapolis, Seattle and Tampa, among other U.S. cities. The company focuses on mixed-use buildings seemingly target areas that include universities. Core Spaces owns or has developed sites in 20 states and operates an Austin office. Its 45 developments offer buildings with a collective 22,000 residential units.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
