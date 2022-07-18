A RiverGate Mall-area retail building home to Baskin-Robbins, Books-A-Million and Burlington, among others, has sold for $30.4 million — almost 50 percent more than the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 5.5 years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 17.5-acre Madison property is Chicago-based boutique real estate company Newport Capital Partners. The firm seemingly is new to the Nashville market.
The seller of what is called McHenry Center was an LLC that includes Allen McDonald, a principal with Nashville-based commercial real estate firm Baker Storey McDonald. The LLC paid $21.3 million for the property in late 2016, Metro records show.
The address of the property — which also includes a Hobby Lobby — is 1748 Gallatin Pike.
Newport has landed a loan, valued at $19.76 million, from Orlando-based Ameris Bank, according to a separate document.
For context, the property sold in 1996 for $8.25 million.
Founded in 2004, Newport Capital Partners has focused primarily to date on investing in large suburban retail centers such as the one it just acquired. The company website notes Newport Fund III is targeting properties located, in addition to Chicago and Nashville, in Dallas, Houston, Austin, Orlando, Tampa, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Atlanta and Denver.
Newport Capital Partners officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
