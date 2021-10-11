A Chicago-based company with real estate holdings in London, Montreal, New York, Singapore and Tel Aviv has paid $11.7 million for property in Nashville’s One City.
DRW now owns the 2.17-acre unimproved site, which offers an address of 5 City Blvd. and is seemingly the company's first Nashville acquisition. The property is bordered by Charlotte Avenue on the north, City Avenue on the east, City Boulevard on the south and the site of future apartment building Haven at Charlotte (read here) on the west.
An entity affiliated with Dallas-based Cambridge Holdings, the master developer and owner of the bulk of One City (stylized as “oneC1TY”), was the seller. In May, Cambridge sold for $10.4 million 1.63 acres on which is planned a seven-story residential building. Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. now owns that property and will undertake the project (read here).
DRW, officials with which could not be reached for comment, was founded in the late 1980s and also offers venture capital and cryptoasset arms. It conducts real estate activity via its Convexity Properties, according to the DRW website.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the One City transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.