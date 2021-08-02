Nashville-based real estate investor sand commercial real estate brokers Byran Fort and Frank Thomasson have paid a collective $3.1 million for multiple Chestnut Hill properties, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
Fort and Thomasson, who serve as co-first vice presidents with the Nashville office of Dallas-based CBRE, plan to adaptive reuse one building within the footprint and keep another as is for the time being.
The seller of the properties, with addresses of 1032-34 Fourth Ave. S. and 1029 Third Ave. S., was a family partnership. A seemingly deceased member of the family acquired the three properties in 1940, 1941 and 1969, respectively according to Metro records.
The specific transaction price was $3,135,000.
Fears Construction operates from 1034 Fourth Ave. S., with M & M Lighting Supply the tenant in the building at 1029 Third Ave. S.
Fort told the Post the plan is to update the structure at 1034 Fourth Ave. S. The architect is Nashville-based STG Design, with no rezoning needed.
Fort said he and Thomasson are not ready to announce a start date and future use for the project. In addition, they will not be disclosing the cost to undertake the effort. Of note, Fort and Thomasson recently sold a property in The Nations (read here), with this being their first purchase in Chestnut Hill.
"We believe in the area and everything happening around it," Fort said.
The Post was unable to determine if the seller used a broker.
