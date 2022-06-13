Two Chestnut Hill properties located a few blocks south of downtown Nashville’s inner-interstate loop have been offered for sale for a collective $6.98 million.
One property sits at both 39 and 41 Lafayette St. and covers 0.26 acres. Listed for $3.79 million, the property offers a small building opened in 1950 and accommodating a church (Wholesale Fence Supplies and Hardware once operated there). The listing is the equivalent of $334 per foot based on acreage.
The other property is located at 5 Lafayette St. Listed for $3.19 million, the 0.27-acre property offers a small building accommodating Adams Tire Shop. The listing is the equivalent of $271 per foot based on acreage.
Various family members, details about whom the Post was unable to determine, own the two properties, which can be sold separately or as a combination.
The family has owned the 39-41 Lafayette St. property since 1989, having paid $60,000 for it, Metro records show. The family has owned the 5 Lafayette St. property since 1992, having paid $112,881 for it.
The owners have enlisted Traci Johnson Ardovino and Anthony Ardovino, agents with the Hermitage office of Crye Leike Realtors, to handle the marketing and sale of the properties.
“The properties are located within what some call ‘The Gateway to Downtown,’” Traci Johnson Ardovino told the Post.
