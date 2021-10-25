A mixed-use building is being eyed for Chestnut Hill, with the future structure to potentially be one of the only of its type for the fast-changing district.
Real estate investor and agent Marc Mariani recently paid $920,000 for the Chestnut Hill property, which offers an address of 1117 Third Ave. S. and sits near Wedgewood-Houston.
Mariani, a former player with the Tennessee Titans, could not be reached for comment, and the Post could not determine the number of floors or residential units being considered for the future building.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals, Mariani is requesting an exception to the landscape buffer the site's current zoning requires. A Dec. 16 BZA meeting is planned, with the document noting multi-family and commercial uses are being sought.
Mariani also owns 1119 Third Ave. S., having paid $550,000 for that property in August, Metro records show. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the future building, if approved, also would sit on that parcel.
The 1117 Third Ave. S. parcel offers a small former residence that previously accommodated vintage clothing retailer Nashville Dry Goods.
Most buildings in Chestnut Hill are either one-story commercial structures or free-standing single-family homes.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge's District 17.
Mariani teams with wife Carly to operate Nashville-based Mariani Realty, which began doing business in May 2018.
