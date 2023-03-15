(Editor's note: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the sales and per-unit-equivalent prices.)
The Bento building located in Chestnut Hill has sold for about $32.35 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, located at 321 Hart St., is Washington D.C.-based Placemakr. The seller was an LLC seemingly affiliated with Third Prime, an investment firm headquartered in New York and with a Nashville presence. The LLC also includes the founders and owners of Levelwing, a marketing agency that seemingly operates on an adjacent site.
Now renamed as Placemakr Wedgewood-Houston, the building offers 89 furnished apartments (most of them micro units). As such, the transaction is the equivalent of approximately $350,000 per unit. The building also includes office/retail spaces.
The selling entity paid $950,000 in August 2016 for the then-raw land it developed with the apartment building.
Atlanta-based Hodges Ward Elliott facilitated the sale.
Formerly known as WhyHotel, Placemakr also owns Placemakr Music Row (previously called The Cadence) and mixed-use tower Placemakr Premier SoBro (previously known as The SoBro). For the latter, it paid a then-record more than $440,000 per unit (read here).
Placemakr Wedgewood-Houston offers a fitness center, meeting spaces, a gourmet market, a coffee bar and Pacific-Rim-inspired restaurant The Hart. It also features automobile lifts.
"With consumer demand at an all-time high for home-style stays, we're excited to offer this type of product to travelers looking to stay or live in the vibrant Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood," Will Hu, Placemakr senior vice president and head of acquisition, said in the release. “Our products combine the best of apartment living and hotel services into ... a smarter way to stay."
