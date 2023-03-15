(Editor's note: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the sales and per-unit-equivalent prices.)

The Bento building located in Chestnut Hill has sold for about $32.35 million.

Bento

Placemakr Wedgewood-Houston (formerly Bento)

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.