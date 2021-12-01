Nashville-based real estate investor Taylor Preston has sold a Percy Priest Lake-area self-storage facility for $10.85 million — less than four months after paying $9.2 million for it.
The buyer of the property is an LLC affiliated with Charlotte-based BlueGate Boat and RV Storage. The new owner has landed a loan of almost $7.6 million from FirstBank, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 3411 Percy Priest Drive, the facility sits on 8.5 acres.
According to its website, BlueGate specializes in the acquisition, development and management of boat and RV facilities. BlueGate is an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, which operates offices in Charlotte, Charleston, Nashville and Orlando.
Preston, founder of Natchez Group, bought the property in August from Boat Rack LLC. Founded in 2013 and marketing to customers who use the nearby lake and its various marinas, boat launches and campgrounds, The Boat Rack will continue to operate from the site, according to the Madison Capital Group website.
“There is a big demand for quality and secure storage for boats, RVs, water toys, vans, trailers and commercial vehicles,” Ryan Hanks, CEO of BlueGate, said in a release. “We have three other deals we are working on in the Nashville MSA as this is a target market for us.”
Of note, and somewhat relatedly, Taylor and Beau Fowler recently sold for $14.8 million a 685-unit Life Storage facility located in downtown Nashville (read here).
