Oakland-based residential real estate technology platform Mynd is now offering its services in Nashville.
According to a release, Mynd also is now active in Jacksonville and Indianapolis. Mynd expects to have more than 4,000 homes under management in the three cities by 2023. With the addition of the trio, and following the opening of a sales headquarters in Tempe, Arizona, at the end of 2021, the company now operates in 25 U.S. markets.
The expansion comes as Mynd — which enables both retail and institutional investors to remotely locate, finance, lease, manage and sell single-family rental properties, thus minimizing logistical and time concerns — recently announced a $5 billion deal with Atlanta-based investment management company Invesco Real Estate. The deal renders Mynd the nation’s, as it bills itself, “largest buyer of single-family rental homes.”
“As we expand our national footprint, we’re focused on identifying markets that have strong, long-term appreciation potential and attractive current yields for our customers,” Doug Brien, Mynd founder, said in the release. “Jacksonville, Indianapolis and Nashville all have strong job markets, are seeing home prices appreciate, and are experiencing robust demand for rental properties, while still offering good value and affordable entry points for remote investors.”
In 2021, Alexandria, Virginia-based venture capital firm QED Investors led a $57.3 million investment round in Mynd, while the aforementioned Invesco spearheading a $40 million round. As noted, Invesco committed up to $5 billion to facilitate the purchase of as many as 20,000 single-family rental residences during the next three years. Mynd said the funding has fueled “exponential growth” during the past 12 months, as the company now manages more than 11,600 homes, up from fewer than 7,000 in April 2021.
Mynd is home to about 825 employees and expects to more than double its revenue by the end of the year. The San Francisco Business Times named it the fastest-growing East Bay company in 2021.
