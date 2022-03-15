The owners of East Nashville café Elegy Coffee are now planning a Germantown outpost near craft beer business Bearded Iris Brewing.
The future Elegy will be located at 1390 Adams St. in apartment building The Griff and next to Dental Haus. The café — an opening date has not been announced — will face the intersection of Adams and Tayor streets.
The east side Elegy is located at 2909 Gallatin Pike, having opened in late 2020. Elegy founder Bryan Rushton also owns and operates The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club, which is positioned next to the café.
Nashville-based Aberdeen Studio will handle the build-out of the future Elegy space, according to a applied-for permit.
In addition to coffees and teas, the Elegy menu offers some breakfast foods.
The Griff is located within a complex known as Hammermill. Other area food-and-beverage businesses include, in addition to the aforementioned Bearded Iris, Oku, The Optimist and Yin-Yang Tea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.