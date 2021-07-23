A Cincinnati-based development company plans a mixed-used building for Wedgewood-Houston — with the structure to offer a brewery.
Capital Investment Group (CIG) is eyeing property at 467 Chestnut St. for a primarily six-story structure (seven in segments) with 151 residences and commercial space anchored by Braxton Brewing Co. The craft beer company operates locations in Cincinnati and in Covington, Newport and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Its ales and lagers are available on tap and in six-packs at various Nashville locales.
CIG officials could not be reached for comment. However, the company recently presented its preliminary plan to the South Nashville Action Partners (SNAP), a business and residents group that is active in Wedgewood-Houston.
A source who asked to go unnamed said CIG is considering making a percentage of the residential units “affordable” if the project materializes. CIG has the property under contract, the source said.
Of note, CIG will have the building designed to offer Braxton both a ground-level space (in which beer brewing would be undertaken) and a rooftop deck, the source said.
The building will rise on a parcel with a nondescript structure home to various businesses. The property sits next to the building home to United Record Pressing (which would not be part of this project).
Established in 1984 and privately held, Capital Investment Group has undertaken projects with a collective approximately 1.5 million square feet, including 1,200 residential units and 60,000 square feet of retail space, according to the company website. The buildings are located in Kentucky, Ohio and Florida.
CIG specializes in the acquisition and repositioning of rental properties, adaptive reuse of existing facilities, and apartment and condominium development. It currently has more that 1 million square feet of residential space and 16,205 square feet of retail space under development in multiple buildings.
Braxton Brewing, which was founded in Covington in 2015, began distribution to Nashville in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.