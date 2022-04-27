A Nashville International Airport-area commercial building leased to education technology holding company Aspen Group has been offered for sale for $11.25 million — more than twice the figure for which it last changed ownership hands five years ago.
Of note, the two-story Class B building, with an address of 1809 Dabbs Ave. and located near a warehouse home to records security and shredding services company Richards & Richards, overlooks visible from Interstate 40
An LLC affiliated with former Lochinvar Corp. official and Cumberland University Board of Trust member William Vallett Jr. owns the 5.09-acre property, having paid $4.8 million for it in mid-2017, Metro records show.
The listing comes after the state in 2021 approved New York-based Aspen Group, via its Aspen University, to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing program in Nashville, with the company since having undertaken $900,000 in renovations to the building (read more here).
The owner has enlisted Dwaine Anderson of Nashville-based The Anderson Company to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Though listed only for two days, the property already has received much interest, Anderson told the Post.
Strayer now operates in downtown Nashville’s Rutledge Hill neighborhood (read here).
