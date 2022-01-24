An historic building located within downtown Nashville’s The District has sold for about $7.77 million — more than twice the figure for which the property sold in 2015, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 135 Second Ave. N., the masonry building is home to Mexican restaurant Cerveza Jack’s.
The new owner is an LLC seemingly affiliated with San Diego-based real estate investment company Create Capital Partners.
The seller was an investor group led by C.B. Ragland Co. officials Brandon Kuvara and Michael Hayes and that paid $3.3 million for the building in mid-2015, Metro records show.
For context, the building sold for $575,000 in 1999 as the city was about to see a major urban construction boom.
Irvine, California-based Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co. also operates from the building (read more here).
Lance Bloom, senior vice president with Colliers International Nashville, facilitated the transaction.
