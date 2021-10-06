The Spence Lane-area building home to the local headquarters office of the Associated Builders and Contractors has sold for $2.8 million — almost 17 times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 27 years ago.
Located at 1604 Elm Hill Pike, the 14,400-square-foot building sits on 1.56 acres.
The new owner is Nashville-based Magnolia Investment Partners, led by Ben Bonner.
The seller was an entity affiliated with ABC, which plans to relocate to 560 Royal Parkway near Nashville International Airport, according to a release. The seller paid $165,000 for the property in 1994.
Lisa Maki and Mike Jacobs, senior vice presidents with the local office of Toronto-based Avison Young, represented ABC in the transaction. This is the second deal between the two parties within recent weeks. Last month, Avison Young brokered the $7.05 million sale of the aforementioned 560 Royal Parkway property, on which sits a 40,570-square-foot building, for ABC.
Bonner said the Elm Hill Pike corridor is a “natural location” for Magnolia, for which the owned and managed portfolio is now approximately 1.4 million square feet of collective office, retail and industrial properties located, in addition to Nashville, in Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville. Maki and Jacobs will represent Magnolia in the marketing and leasing of the just-purchased building’s space.
Magnolia Investment Partners garnered headlines in June when Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced it will open in 2022 in a future building Magnolia is undertaking at 1000 Woodland St. A nondescript building once home to Family Dollar previously sat on the site (read more here).
ABC Greater Tennessee President and CEO Clay Crownover said the 560 Royal Parkway building will serve as a training and office facility “to further enhance and develop the future of our construction workforce” in the state.
“This new facility will provide more opportunities for increased hands-on learning for our students, while also allowing us greater ability to serve our ABC members through a better trained workforce and business development activities,” Crownover said.
This is the second sale of note involving a Spence Lane-area commercial property. The Post reported earlier this week the Elm Hill Acres property home to long-standing Nashville business Warren Brothers Sash and Door sold for $5.9 million.
The new owner of that property, located about 3.5 miles east of downtown and with addresses of 700-710 Massman Drive, is Concord, New Hampshire-based architectural building products company Rugby (read more here).
