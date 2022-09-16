The owner of East Nashville’s Crazy Gnome Brewing is a member of an LLC that has paid $2 million for an East Nashville property with multiple buildings.
The address of the just-sold 0.96-acre property is 1005 W. Kirkland Ave., with Mexican restaurant El Jaliciense located nearby on Gallatin Pike.
Grayson Miller opened Crazy Gnome in mid-2020 in a small building at 948 Main St., located behind the structure home to Main Street Liquor Market. The micro-brewery (read more here) building last accommodated Transmission Exchange.
Miller declined comment and the Post was unable to determine what future usage is planned for the building.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was an LLC affiliated with Chris Dawson. The LLC paid $962,500 for the property in April 2020, with the buildings on the site seemingly home to multiple tenants, including recording studio Sound Cannon Productions.
Of note, Dawson and wife Carter Dawson developed a site at 1035 W. Eastland Ave. with neo-art deco building The Eastland. That mixed-use structure, located next to a Walgreens that fronts Gallatin Avenue, is home to Spanish restaurant Peninsula and The Bookshop, among other retail tenants (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent deal.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
