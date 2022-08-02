5106 art

5106 Maryland Way

A Brentwood office building located across the street from the Maryland Farms YMCA has sold for $6.1 million.

The new owner of the property, located at 5106 Maryland Way and home to HCTec, is Memphis-based LLC affiliated with office equipment supplier Memphis Communications Corp.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.