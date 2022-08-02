A Brentwood office building located across the street from the Maryland Farms YMCA has sold for $6.1 million.
The new owner of the property, located at 5106 Maryland Way and home to HCTec, is Memphis-based LLC affiliated with office equipment supplier Memphis Communications Corp.
The seller was DJ LLC, which includes Nashville-based real estate investor and former developer Jim Caden. The LLC acquired the Maryland Farms property in 2015 for $5.05 million, according to the Williamson County Register of Deeds Office.
The two-story building opened in 1992, was expanded in 2000 and landed renovations in 2008 and 2016. The deal is the equivalent of about $281 per square foot based on the building’s size — a number the source described as “strong.”
Led by founder William Bartholomew and CEO Bill Grana, HCTec provides health care information technology services to academic medical centers, health systems, critical access hospitals, and ambulatory physician practices in 45 U.S. states. With the sale, the company will move, the source said.
Don Albright and Rick Helton, brokers with the local office of Orlando-based Foundry Commercial, represented DJ LLC, the source said.
The Post was unable to determine if the buyer used a broker.
