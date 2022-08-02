The Kentucky-based entity that reinvented SoBro’s former Richards & Richards building with a Moxy Hotel by Marriott has paid a collective $15.03 million for two adjacent properties.
With addresses of 113 Second Ave. S. and 119 Second Ave. S., the pair of parcels offers surface parking lots. The latter sits next to the building home to Joe's Crab Shack.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the sellers were two LLCs with shared family members, one associated with Nashville-based investors Frank May and Jack May (among others) and the other with Melanie Hirt and Douglas Hirt.
Eddyville, Kentucky-based James M. Daniel Jr. used Broadway Hotel LLC for the purchase. That LLC opened the 161-room Moxy in 2018 at 110 Third Ave. S.
Daniel could not be reached for comment regarding his plans for the surface parking lots.
A deceased May family member paid $115,000 for 113 Second Ave. S. in 1984, Metro records show, while the Hirts seemingly have owned the 119 Second Ave. S. property since 1987. Melanie Hirt is the sister of the Mays.
The Post was unable to determine if broker were involved in the transaction.
