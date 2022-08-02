The Kentucky-based entity that reinvented SoBro’s former Richards & Richards building with a Moxy Hotel by Marriott has paid a collective $15.03 million for two adjacent properties.

With addresses of 113 Second Ave. S. and 119 Second Ave. S., the pair of parcels offers surface parking lots. The latter sits next to the building home to Joe's Crab Shack.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.