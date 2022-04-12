Nashville-based M Cubed Developments has offered for sale an apartment-style boutique hotel for which construction is nearing completion in Buena Vista in North Nashville.
An asking price is not being disclosed, marketing materials note.
The building offers an address of 1212 Ninth Ave. N., property that M Cubed acquired via an LLC in November 2019 for $1.5 million, Metro records show. The building does not offer a name and is leased to San Francisco-based Sonder, which will operate the soon-to-open apartment hotel business on a 10-year lease.
Standing three floors and located 1.5 blocks north of Jefferson Street, the hotel building will offer 57 guest rooms and 26 surface parking spaces, with the building’s exterior skinned in metal, brick and limestone.
Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects, Nashville-based ZMX Inc. (construction manager) and Nashville-based Thomas & Hutton (civil engineering and land planning) are participating in the effort.
The property previously offered a building that accommodated Greater First Street Missionary Baptist Church. The church had owned the 0.34-acre property since August 1952 when it was known as First Street Baptist Church. It paid $14,000 for the property, according to Metro records.
M Cubed is led by veteran commercial real estate professional Mark McDonald and business partner Mark McGinley. The two have enlisted CBRE brokers Brett Carr, Paul Gaither and Steele McDonald to handle the marketing and sale of the building.
The offering comes as M Cubed recently released details for a seven-story building for The Gulch. To be located at 900 Division St., the building will offer 22 short-term upscale rental residential spaces and be billed as a “boutique group-travel hotel.” (Read more here.)
M Cubed has undertaken or is underway with multiple projects in various urban districts throughout the city (read here).
