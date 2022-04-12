The fears of hopeful Black homeowners just got an important confirmation: A new report shows that Black mortgage applicants in Davidson County were twice as likely to be rejected for a loan than their white peers.
In 2021, mortgage lenders in Davidson County denied 20.04 percent of Black home-loan applicants while rejecting 10.41 percent of white home-loan applicants, according to data from the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.
Davidson County’s denial rate is in line with national statistics, but fewer mortgages were issued to Black people in Nashville than nationally when adjusted for population share. Black individuals make up 27.4 percent of the population in Davidson County, but only 9 percent of new mortgages in Davidson County were issued to Black people last year. Nationally, Black individuals make up 13 percent of the population and accounted for 7 percent of all new mortgages in 2021.
More than a third of Black mortgage applicants are denied based on credit history, according to national statistics. Many of those who were denied based on their credit history are saddled with student debt, said NAREB District Seven (Tennessee and Kentucky) Vice President Latonya Martin.
While white students make up the majority of college graduates and student borrowers, Black college students take on larger amounts of student debt and are more likely to struggle to repay their loans after graduation. Upon graduation, Black undergraduates owe an average of $25,000 more than white undergraduates, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Four years after graduation, 48 percent of Black students owe an average of 12.5 percent more than they borrowed, and 29 percent face monthly student loan payments of $350 or more.
Black communities also have a higher concentration of nontraditional financial services, such as payday lenders, which can contribute to poor credit scores. Nearly two-thirds of minority communities are home to six or more payday loan stores, compared to 28 percent of white communities, according to a report by the Center for Responsible Lending.
Those numbers are even more alarming in Tennessee. According to a report detailing the effects of payday loans on minorities in Memphis, nearly 75 percent of minority communities have six or more payday loans compared to white communities at 24 percent.
“‘Income disparities exacerbate the credit struggles of Black borrowers,” Martin said.
In addition to credit scores, lenders make mortgage decisions using debt-to-income ratios. Lenders seek a debt-to-income ratio of less than 36 percent, according to a Zillow report on lending.
On average, black men earn 87 cents for every dollar earned by a white man. It's even worse for black women who reportedly earn 80 cents to every dollar earned by their white male counterparts.
With lower wages and higher debt than white applicants, it is more difficult for Black applicants to meet the debt-to-income ratio criteria of lenders.
“Even if Black borrowers are approved for a home loan, many are approved at a rate much higher than white borrowers — meaning they will ultimately end up paying more for their home — because they have a higher debt-to-income ratio,” Martin told the Post.
She added that certain lending institutions are more likely to deny Black applicants than others. Over the past decade, Wells Fargo has been sued multiple times for discriminating against Black borrowers. In 2012, the financial giant was forced to pay $175 million after it was discovered that the company’s mortgage brokers were discriminating against Black and Hispanic borrowers. Last month, Wells Fargo was named in another lawsuit that claims the lender discriminated against Black borrowers.
Martin said she believes that overall the mortgage denial rates of Black applicants are fueled by an amalgam of systemic race issues that have compounded upon one another.
“This problem isn’t going to be fixed overnight,” she said. “But we can work towards reconciling this issue through education and awareness. Part of the solution is acknowledging that there is a problem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.