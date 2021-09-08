Birmingham-based LIV Development has paid a collective $5.06 million in two transactions for North Davidson County properties on which it plans a large garden-style apartment project.
LIV will undertake the development at 819 W. Trinity Lane, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. The 325 apartment units will sit on about 12.5 acres, the Post reported in September 2020.
LIV paid $1,963,000 in one transaction, with the seller Pablo Maldanado. For context, Maldanado paid $53,250 for the property in 2016.
In the other transaction, which involved five parcels, the seller was an LLC that paid a collective $950,000 for in five deals spanning 2016 to 2018. The Post was unable to determine specifics regarding that entity.
LIV, officials for which could not be reached for comment regarding a start date, had enlisted in 2020 the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn for engineering and land planning purposes and Birmingham-based Nequette Architecture and Design. However, the Post has been unable to obtain a detailed image.
The property is located in Metro Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs’ District 2.
