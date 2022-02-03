An entity affiliated with Big Machine Label Group has paid $1 million for a Berry Hill property located in a building from which Grimey’s New and Preloved Music once operated.
The property offers an address of 2825 Bransford Ave. and sits one parcel removed from the building home to Brothers Burger Joint.
The new owner is Super 98 Holdings LLC, with the Big Machine affiliate also owning the property home to Big Machine Distillery & Tavern at 2824 Bransford Ave., across the street from the just-purchased property.
The seller was Mary Eugenia Gilchrist, who paid $270,000 for the .23-acre property in December 2005. Glenn Nash Menswear operates from the building.
Now located on Trinity Lane in East Nashville, Grimey’s opened on Bransford in December 1999 (read about that here via Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
Founded by Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Label Group is home to Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, Rascal Flatts and Lady A, among other mainstream commercial music entertainers.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
