Bidding wars in the Nashville housing market are cooling down, though only slightly, according to a report from Redfin.
In April, 71 percent of Redfin offers in Nashville faced competition. That’s up from 58.8 percent in March but down from 72.1 percent in April 2021.
Nationwide, just north of 60 percent of Redfin home offers faced competition, the lowest level since March 2021. That puts Nashville just outside the top 10 when it comes to competitive markets, behind top cities Boston, Denver and Worcester, Massachusetts.
Redfin cited rising mortgage rates as a cause of the softening. The company reported average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates of 5.3 percent, up from a record low of 2.65 percent in January 2021. That rise in rates, plus home price growth, has resulted in the typical monthly mortgage rate nationwide rising 44 percent year over year.
“The meteoric rise in mortgage rates is prompting more house hunters to back out of the market, causing competition to cool,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said in a release. “Higher rates are also limiting homebuyers’ ability to significantly bid up home prices, meaning some homes aren’t selling for as much over the asking price as they would have a year ago. This could help set off a slowdown in home-price growth in the coming months.”
In a separate report, Zillow found that buyers may be facing less competition in city centers than in surrounding suburbs. However, that trend did not exactly play out in Nashville.
Locally, urban home values rose more than suburban home values in 2021. Still, that trend began to reverse in the first quarter of 2022. In the Nashville area, Zillow found that the typical home value in urban ZIP codes was $533,667, compared to a typical value of $414,423 in suburban ZIP codes. Suburban home values in the Nashville area jumped by an average of more than $100,000 during the year ending March 31, an even bigger leap than that of urban homes.
"In the beginning of the pandemic, home values in urban areas generally outpaced suburban areas, counter to what many expected during the rush for more space," Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud said in a release. "And while urban home value gains have continued to accelerate, the suburbs are even hotter, showing just how strong demand is for limited suburban inventory. That could mean competition for homes will be lighter near city centers this home shopping season, something we haven't been able to say for nearly a decade. That's not to say shopping for a home in the city will be a leisurely affair, but any sliver of opportunity for buyers is welcome in this market."
