Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 11.43.10 AM.png

A modernist Berry Hill commercial building that sold for $2.1 million in January has been offered for sale for $2,595,000.

Located at 2517 White Ave., the 3,500-square-foot two-story office structure has served as a photography studio, videography facility and events space. When it sold early this year (read here), the transaction included an adjacent property at 2515 White Ave., with that raw land also part of the current offering.

Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 11.45.32 AM.png

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.