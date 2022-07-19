Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Company has paid $16.1 million for a Berry Hill property long home to food product company Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Inc. and on which it plans a mixed-use building.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Kenneth Funger, who serves as Mrs. Grissom’s CEO.

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 2.37.42 PM.png

2500 Bransford Ave.
Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 2.36.23 PM.png

Broadstone Berry Hill

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.