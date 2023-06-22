A Berry Hill recording studio building has been listed for sale for $1,875,000 — more than five times the price for which it changed ownership hands nine years ago.

With an address of 502 E. Iris Drive, the building sits on a 0.21-acre site that last sold in late 2014 for $355,000 to a general partnership that includes sound engineer Tim Cochran, Metro records show.

