A Berry Hill recording studio building has been listed for sale for $1,875,000 — more than five times the price for which it changed ownership hands nine years ago.
With an address of 502 E. Iris Drive, the building sits on a 0.21-acre site that last sold in late 2014 for $355,000 to a general partnership that includes sound engineer Tim Cochran, Metro records show.
Trace Horse Recording Studio, which Cochran founded in 2016, operates from the 1947-opened building on the site. Musicians Daisha McBride, Moon Taxi, Phoebe Bridgers and Jeremy Ivey (who is married to Margo Price), among others, have recorded at Trace Horse.
The Class C building offers about 2,217 feet. As such, the asking price is the equivalent of $846 per square foot, a figure that is similar to those of recent and similar sales in Berry Hill (read here and here).
Cochran has enlisted Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, co-senior vice presidents of Nashville’s Chas. Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing and sale of the property.