A Berry Hill commercial building located near neighborhood pub Brothers Burger Joint has sold for $1,675,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owners of the 0.18-acre property, located at 2811 Azalea Place and offering a roughly 2,904-square-foot contemporary building, are Nicole Bird and Michael Bird. Nicole Bird is a real estate agent with Benchmark Realty.
The seller was Los Angeles-based Christopher Beaven, details about whom the Post was unable to determine. Via an LLC, Beaven acquired the property in December 2019 for $715,000, according to Metro records. He then had a building on the site demolished and replaced with a “state-of-the-art, soundproof creative production facility” called The Williamson (pictured), according to marketing materials.
As the Post previously reported in April 2021, Beaven had asked $1.9 million.
The sale is the equivalent of about $577 per square foot based on the one-story building’s size.
The Williamson is home to various entertainment industry tenants.
Eric Lynch, a broker with Parks Group Commercial in Brentwood, and Erika Spears, an agent with Parks Residential in The Gulch, seemingly handled the sale of the property for Beaven.
