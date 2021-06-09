A Berry Hill office building constructed in 1963 and owned by the founder of a logistics company has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 2935 Berry Hill Drive, the building sits on 0.19 acres and is owned by Patton Logistics Inc., according to Metro records. That entity paid $670,000 for the property in November 2015, the records show.
Spencer Patton serves as founder and president of Patton Logistics, an e-commerce, transportation and logistics company that recently left the Berry Hill building and is now based in Brentwood.
The building offers 3,280 square feet. Based on previous and similar Berry Hill listings and sales, the property seemingly would command a minimum of $1.1 million. Patton has enlisted Kevin Ziomek, senior vice president with the Nashville office of JLL, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
“The Berry Hill neighborhood has continued to experience rapid growth over the last few years due to its central location, thriving restaurant scene, and creative community," Ziomek emailed the Post. "2935 Berry Hill offers a unique opportunity for owner-users or investors to plant their flag in one of Nashville’s hottest sub-markets.”
Patton Logistics bills itself as doing business in 10 states and with an employee roster of 225 people.
